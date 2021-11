Recovery Clinic Chain Empatio Expands With Unit In Bucharest-Based Office Building Eminescu Offices

Office building Eminescu Offices complements its mix of tenants after the Empatio recovery clinic chain signed a lease contract for a 200-square meter space within the project. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]