Furniture Maker Elvila Posts RON1.54M Loss in Jan-Sep

Furniture Maker Elvila Posts RON1.54M Loss in Jan-Sep. Furniture manufacturer Elvila (ELV.RO) ended the first nine months of 2021 with a loss of RON1.54 million, compared with a net profit of RON1.78 million in the same period of 2020, while revenue stood at RON24.3 million, down 20.3%, ZF has calculated based on the quarterly report published on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]