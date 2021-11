Romania ranks last in EU by circular material use rate

Romania ranks last in EU by circular material use rate. In 2020, the EU’s circular material use rate (referred to as the circularity rate) reached 12.8%. This means that almost 13% of material resources used in the EU came from recycled waste materials. Romania ranks last, with a rate of only 1.3% (one-tenth of the EU average), according to a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]