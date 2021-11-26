PwC: RO companies should revise payroll budgets in response to higher inflation

PwC: RO companies should revise payroll budgets in response to higher inflation. The upward revision of the inflation trajectory puts pressure on the payrolls earmarked by the private companies in Romania for 2022, according to the second part of the PayWell 2021 study conducted by PwC Romania. While the companies previously estimated at an average increase of wages of 7%, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]