Cernavoda nuke plant expansion: project company awards first contract

Cernavoda nuke plant expansion: project company awards first contract. Candu Energy, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX:SNC), has won a 12-month, USD 8.4 mln contract from Romanian firm, EnergoNuclear, to provide engineering services during the preparatory stage of a precursor project to complete the two CANDU-type units 3&4 at Cernavoda nuclear plant in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]