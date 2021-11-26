Software producer Endava extends presence in three more Romanian cities

Software producer Endava extends presence in three more Romanian cities. Endava (NYSE: DAVA), the British software company active on the local market with seven delivery centers located in Brașov, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, Târgu-Mureș and Pitești, is expanding its business in Craiova, Sibiu and Suceava, Profit.ro reported. "The transition to the hybrid (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]