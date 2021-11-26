Austrian real estate company CA Immo contemplates exit from Romanian market
Austrian real estate company with a focus on office segment CA Immo announced that it is evaluating all strategic options for the Romanian market, including a potential sale of the entire portfolio. The cash flow from operations will fall below target because of the adverse conditions on the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]