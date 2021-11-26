Vista Bank launches Vista Green Home – a mortgage loan that encourages the acquisition of Green Homes, certified by Romania Green Building Council

Vista Bank launches, in partnership with Romania Green Building Council (RoGBC), Vista Green Home real estate loan, a product that supports clients who choose to buy or build green, environmentally friendly homes. The new product offers financing at preferential costs (interest and commissions) (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]