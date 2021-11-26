2021 Piotr Nurowski Prize: Romanian swimmer named best young European athlete in summer sports

Romanian Swimmer David Popovici has been named the winner of the 2021 Piotr Nurowski "Best Summer European Young Athlete" Prize, the European Olympic Committees (EOC) announced. Popovici won 37% of the votes cast by participants at the 41st EOC Seminar taking place in Samorin, Slovakia.