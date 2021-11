Bento Raises RON5.6M via Private Placement

Bento Raises RON5.6M via Private Placement. Bento – Intellectually Curious, a Romanian entrepreneurial company specialized in developing and implementing software solutions and providing IT and Cloud infrastructure services, raised RON5.6 million from investors in the wake of a private placement closed on the very first day of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]