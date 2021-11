Holde Agri Invest Sees Turnover Soar by 78% in Jan-Sept 2021

Holde Agri Invest Sees Turnover Soar by 78% in Jan-Sept 2021. Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian company operating farmland, reported consolidated turnover worth RON46.8 million in the first nine months of this year, up 78% from the year-earlier period, and net profit of RON2.6 million, up 77%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]