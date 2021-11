Romania Bike Production Grows Tenfold in 10 Years to RON1.3B

Romania Bike Production Grows Tenfold in 10 Years to RON1.3B. Romania’s bike industry has grown almost tenfold in 10 years. Over 1,700 people in 2020 manufactured RON1.3 billion worth of bikes, in line with a ZF analysis based on Trade Registry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]