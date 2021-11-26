Citu: Government with PSD and UDMR, a compromise. PNL will oppose any populist measure

Citu: Government with PSD and UDMR, a compromise. PNL will oppose any populist measure. National Liberal Party (PNL) chair Florin Citu on Thursday evening stated that the Government with PSD (Social Democratic Party) and UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) is a compromise solution and underscored that the Liberals will oppose any populist measure. “(…) What is important (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]