Ursula von der Leyen congratulates Nicolae Ciuca on his investiture as Prime Minister of Romania. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter on Thursday to congratulate Nicolae Ciuca on his investiture as Prime Minister of Romania. “We will work together with the new Romanian government to find solutions against the pandemic and to implement the National Recovery and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]