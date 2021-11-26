(P) Youth Innovation Hub in Bucharest - A place to build the future of children

(P) Youth Innovation Hub in Bucharest - A place to build the future of children. The good of children can be approached with a business perspective and so it should, says a foundation that has been working with this goal (children`s rights) for the past 30 years. Of course, with the ``profit`` being the good of a greater number of children and youth. Terre des Hommes (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]