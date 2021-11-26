 
November 26, 2021

(P) Youth Innovation Hub in Bucharest - A place to build the future of children
(P) Youth Innovation Hub in Bucharest - A place to build the future of children.

The good of children can be approached with a business perspective and so it should, says a foundation that has been working with this goal (children`s rights) for the past 30 years. Of course, with the ``profit`` being the good of a greater number of children and youth. Terre des Hommes (...)

PM Ciuca , Moldovan counterpart Gavrilita discuss priority domains of cooperation in phone call The provisions of the roadmap regarding the priority domains for cooperation between Romania and the Republic of Moldova were the main topics of discussion between Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and his counterpart in Chisinau, Natalia Gavrilita. “I had today a phone call with the Prime Minister (...)

ForMin Aurescu underscores at the 13th ASEM Summit importance of health cooperation among member states Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu underscored at the 13th Asia-Europe (ASEM) Summit the importance of health cooperation among member states, including by strengthening cooperation on vaccines, the Foreign Ministry informs in a release to Agerpres. Bogdan Aurescu expressed Romania’s (...)

Investor Marius Alexe Now Owns More Than 5% in Appraisal & Valuation Appraisal & Valuation (APP.RO), a real estate consulting, valuation and development business and one of the companies that recently debuted on the local stock exchange, announced on Friday that investor Marius Alexe surpassed the 5% threshold of its voting rights on November 26, so he now (...)

Ecaterina Teodoroiu, first woman officer of the Romanian Army, chosen to face the 20 RON banknote Ecaterina Teodoroiu is the first woman officer of the Romanian Army, and this is one of the reasons for which she was chosen for the 20 RON banknote, explained, on Friday, the Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mugur Isarescu, during a press conference. “The choice of Ecaterina... (...)

Government approves this year's second budget revision; FinMin Caciu: Deficit target maintain of 7.13 pct of GDP The Government will approve, at its Friday’s meeting, the budget revision, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca informed, while asking the Minister of Finance to ensure the continuity in activity in order to implement the revision, considering that November 29 will be considered a day off. “We have three (...)

JusMin Predoiu: Governing programme of the Ludovic Orban Government did not have the SIIJ abolition among its objectives The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, stated on Friday that the governing programme of the Ludovic Orban Government did not have the abolition of the Section for Investigating Magistrates (SIIJ) among its objectives, on the grounds that the Executive from that time had no support in (...)

Iulian Dascalu Prepares New Real Estate Development on Carbochim Site in Cluj Carbochim (CBC.RO) is preparing the site in Cluj for a future real estate development; the site is now used by one its plants, which is to be relocated.

 


