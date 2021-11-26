Grierson Awards 2021: RO documentary Collective wins prize for international documentary

Grierson Awards 2021: RO documentary Collective wins prize for international documentary. Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, about the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, has won the Molinare Best Single Documentary – International award at this year's Grierson Awards. The prize was awarded to the producers and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]