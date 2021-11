Flanco Invests RON1.5M in Two Stores, Taking Network to 160 Units in 112 Cities

Flanco Invests RON1.5M in Two Stores, Taking Network to 160 Units in 112 Cities. Electronics retailer Flanco is further expanding its store network and is opening two new units, in Arad and Barlad, in the wake of RON1.5 million investments, reaching 160 units located in 112 cities. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]