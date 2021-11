Transgaz Signs RON220M Loan Agreement with BCR

Transgaz Signs RON220M Loan Agreement with BCR. National natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) signed on Thursday a 12-year RON220 million loan agreement with Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) on Thursday, an announcement on the Bucharest Stock Exchange shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]