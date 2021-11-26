Government approves this year’s second budget revision; FinMin Caciu: Deficit target maintain of 7.13 pct of GDP

The Government will approve, at its Friday's meeting, the budget revision, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca informed, while asking the Minister of Finance to ensure the continuity in activity in order to implement the revision, considering that November 29 will be considered a day off. "We have three (...)