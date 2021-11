Investor Marius Alexe Now Owns More Than 5% in Appraisal & Valuation

Investor Marius Alexe Now Owns More Than 5% in Appraisal & Valuation. Appraisal & Valuation (APP.RO), a real estate consulting, valuation and development business and one of the companies that recently debuted on the local stock exchange, announced on Friday that investor Marius Alexe surpassed the 5% threshold of its voting rights on November 26, so he now owns (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]