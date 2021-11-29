The 30-minute delivery service from Carrefour through Bringo, now in Brașov and Constanța



The 30-minute delivery service from Carrefour through Bringo, now in Brașov and Constanța.

With the new expansion wave, the service is available in six cities The Carrefour through Bringo fast delivery service continues to expand, covering, as of today, two new cities – Brașov and Constanța. Customers can order through the Bringo app products from Carrefour Market and Market Express (...)