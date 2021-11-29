Romanian fencer Ana Maria Popescu receives World Cup Trophy for fifth time

Romanian fencer Ana Maria Popescu receives World Cup Trophy for fifth time. Romanian fencer Ana Maria Popescu received the World Cup Trophy on November 27, in Lausanne, during the FIE - International Fencing Federation Congress. “Declared the best swordswoman in the world in the 2020-2021 season, Ana received the award after a season ended at the Olympic Games in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]