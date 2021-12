Registered unemployment down to 2.76% in Romania

Registered unemployment down to 2.76% in Romania. At the end of October 2021, the unemployment rate registered at the national level in Romania was 2.76%, 0.09pp lower compared to the previous month and 0.51pp lower compared to that of October 2020. Romania owes its low unemployment rate to the return to higher mobility within the European (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]