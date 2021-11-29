|
|
|
Cersanit Projects Over 20% Revenue Growth in 2021 vs 2020
Nov 29, 2021
Cersanit Projects Over 20% Revenue Growth in 2021 vs 2020.
Sanitary ware manufacturer Cersanit expects 2021 turnover to rise by over 20% against 2020.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Two years of Free Now in Romania: More than 50 million kilometers travelled, which is more than 60 times the distance from Bucharest to the Moon
More than 50 million kilometres have been travelled by partner drivers, which is more than 60 times the distance from Bucharest to the Moon, in the 2 years of its presence on the market, according to data from FREE NOW, European leader in multimodal mobility services, operating in 9 cities... (...)
Mindspace Raises 72 Million Dollars From Institutional Investors
Dan Zakai, CEO and Co-founder: “Mindspace is experiencing an impressive growth momentum and high demand in all its locations”; Mindspace locations are almost fully occupied; the investment led by Harel Insurance Investments and More Provident Funds is intended for its expansion in Europe, the (...)
Holde Agri Invest posts a 78% increase in turnover in the first nine months
Holde Agri Invest SA, a Romanian company operating farmland, posts a consolidated turnover of 46.8 million lei in the first nine months of 2021, 78% higher compared to the same period last year, and a net profit of 2.6 million lei, an increase of 77% compared to the first nine... The post (...)
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox expands the team, with Cristina Lupașcu joining as Director PR & Research
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox consolidates the marketing and research teams by recruiting Cristina Lupașcu, with an experience of almost 20 years in media and real estate, as Director PR & Research. Cristina Lupașcu has worked in the media for 14 years, mostly within the Mediafax news (...)
GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.622 following over 10.700 tests carried out in the past 24 hours
A number of 1,622 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following more than 28,700 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. As of Tuesday, 1,779,667 cases of COVID-19 had been registered in (...)
DefMin Vasile Dincu: Romania also owes its Euro-Atlantic integration to Army
Romania also owes its Euro-Atlantic integration to the Army, which is the most advanced component of modernity in our society, Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu conveys in the message on Romania’s National Day. “Through your efforts and those of many who are in reserve and in retirement, (...)
MAE: 72 Romanians stranded in Morocco after flight suspension due to Omicron variant
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) states on Tuesday that, in the context of the decision of the Moroccan authorities to suspend commercial flights to Morocco, as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant, the Romanian Embassy in Rabat is currently handling the situation of 72 by Romanian (...)
|