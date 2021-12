Wine Maker Lacerta Expects Flat Turnover in 2021 YOY, at RON4.9M

Wine Maker Lacerta Expects Flat Turnover in 2021 YOY, at RON4.9M. Walter Friedl, managing partner of wine producer Lacerta, expects the company’s 2021 turnover to be flat from 2020. Last year, turnover hit RON4,9 million, down 24% year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]