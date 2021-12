Revolut acquires ePOS software provider co-founded by Romanian

Revolut acquires ePOS software provider co-founded by Romanian. Fintech Revolut announced on November 25 it acquired ePOS software provider Nobly POS. Nobly Point of Sale was founded in 2013 by Romanian entrepreneur George Urdea, Sebastiaan Bruinsma, and Royce Fullerton in London. The acquisition is expected to expand Revolut’s offer for the restaurant and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]