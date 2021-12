Libra Internet Bank's New Bond Issue Worth EUR40M To Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Dec 3

Libra Internet Bank's New Bond Issue Worth EUR40M To Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Dec 3. The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday said the bonds issued by Libra Internet Bank worth EUR40 million would start trading on the Main Market on Friday (December 3), under the ticker LIBRA28E. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]