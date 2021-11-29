Managers In Romania Expect Stability Of Economic Activity In Manufacturing, Retail Trade, Services In Nov 2021-Jan 2022

Managers In Romania Expect Stability Of Economic Activity In Manufacturing, Retail Trade, Services In Nov 2021-Jan 2022. Managers in Romania expect relative stability of the economic activity and in the manufacturing industry, retail trade and services, alongside a robust growth in prices of construction works and in retail prices for the period between November 2021 and January 2022, data from the country’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]