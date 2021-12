Unirea Shopping Center Reports RON36M Loss For 1H/2021

Unirea Shopping Center Reports RON36M Loss For 1H/2021. Unirea Shopping Center (SCDM.RO), which operates two retail centers in Bucharest and Brasov, on Monday said it registered a loss of RON36 million in January-June 2021, compared to a net result of RON7.1 million in the year-earlier period, as a result of setting up provisions worth RON29 million (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]