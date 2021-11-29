ForMin Aurescu emphasizes at Barcelona Regional Forum the powerful relevance gained by Mediterranean Union

ForMin Aurescu emphasizes at Barcelona Regional Forum the powerful relevance gained by Mediterranean Union. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, has attended, on Monday, the 6th edition of the Regional Forum (Foreign Ministers’ meeting) of the Union for the Mediterranean, which took place in Barcelona, upon the invitation of High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]