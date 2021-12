Eurostat: Romania Ranks Last In The EU In terms Of R&D Expenditure

Eurostat: Romania Ranks Last In The EU In terms Of R&D Expenditure. With a R&D intensity of 0.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP), Romania ranks last among European Union Member States, data from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed on Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]