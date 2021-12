Aquila Goes Public On Bucharest Stock Exchange After Closing Largest IPO On Romanian Capital Market

Aquila Goes Public On Bucharest Stock Exchange After Closing Largest IPO On Romanian Capital Market. Aquila Part Prod, the largest player on the consumer goods distribution market with over 26 years of experience, has started trading its shares on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AQ, on Monday (Nov (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]