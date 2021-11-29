The innovative local platform RaBit to launch a program aimed to provide free services for the digitalization of the companies in early stages



RaBit, a local innovative software platform designed for the digitalization of the business processes within the companies, launches the Start-up program, which aims to provide free services to support the entrepreneurs who are running business in early stages. Officially launched in August (...)