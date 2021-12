Back-to-office trend hits leading conferencing platform

Back-to-office trend hits leading conferencing platform. Market commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu Despite the fact that many countries are facing rising pandemic infections at the moment, CEOs around the world are starting to plan for the post-pandemic workforce policies. According to a recent poll , 67% of the CEOs said (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]