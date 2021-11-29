GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.096 on 15.000-plus tests performed over past 24 hrs

A number of 1,096 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following more than 15,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. As of Monday, 1,778,045 cases of COVID-19 had been registered in Romania.