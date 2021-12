Romgaz Financial Assets Up RON1B to RON3.4B in Jan-Sep

Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO), the most valuable state-run company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, had about RON3.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents and other financial assets, such as bank deposits and government paper as of September 30, 2021, the latest financial