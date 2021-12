Impact Developer & Contractor Borrows EUR4.2M from Garanti Bank for Working Capital

Impact Developer & Contractor Borrows EUR4.2M from Garanti Bank for Working Capital. Impact Developer & Contractor, the real estate developer controlled by entrepreneur Gheorghe Iaciu, took out a EUR4.2 million loan from Garanti Bank, due in June 2024, to secure working capital. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]