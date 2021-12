1,044 Bankers Left System and 184 Branches Closed Down in One Year

1,044 Bankers Left System and 184 Branches Closed Down in One Year. A number of 1,044 employees left the Romanian banking system and 184 subsidiaries and branches closed down in the period between the first nine months of 2020 and the first nine months of 2021, in line with NBR data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]