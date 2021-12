Cigarette Wholesaler Punctual Comimpex Counts on RON835M Turnover in 2021, Up 14% YOY

Cigarette Wholesaler Punctual Comimpex Counts on RON835M Turnover in 2021, Up 14% YOY. Cluj-Napoca-based cigarette wholesaler Punctual Comimpex, owned by entrepreneur Vasile Muresan, expects to end 2021 with total turnover worth RON 835 million (around EUR169 million), up 14% from last year, in line with ZF calculations based on company and Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]