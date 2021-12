Poland’s PKN Orlen Said to Be Looking at Oil and Gas Assets in Romania



The Petromidia refinery, the most important asset of Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas in Romania, as well as assets in the hydrocarbon production area of OMV Petrom, are on the radar of Poland’s PKN Orlen, a company in which the Polish government is the largest shareholder (...)