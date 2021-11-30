Two years of Free Now in Romania: More than 50 million kilometers travelled, which is more than 60 times the distance from Bucharest to the Moon



More than 50 million kilometres have been travelled by partner drivers, which is more than 60 times the distance from Bucharest to the Moon, in the 2 years of its presence on the market, according to data from FREE NOW, European leader in multimodal mobility services, operating in 9 cities... (...)