Mindspace Raises 72 Million Dollars From Institutional Investors

Mindspace Raises 72 Million Dollars From Institutional Investors. Dan Zakai, CEO and Co-founder: “Mindspace is experiencing an impressive growth momentum and high demand in all its locations”; Mindspace locations are almost fully occupied; the investment led by Harel Insurance Investments and More Provident Funds is intended for its expansion in Europe, the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]