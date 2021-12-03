Residential REIT Meta Estate Trust completes third private placement before IPO at BVB

Meta Estate Trust, a holding–type company that focuses on investments in the local residential sector, announced that it completed the last private placement before the IPO planned for the first quarter of 2022 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and the listing of its shares on BVB's AeRO (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]