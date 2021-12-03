 
December 3, 2021

KeysFin: UiPath may have turned into the biggest Romanian software company
Dec 3, 2021

KeysFin: UiPath may have turned into the biggest Romanian software company.

Romania's software industry grew by about 10% last year compared to 2019 and was 250% above the level of 2010, exceeding the threshold of EUR 8.3 bln, according to data from the Ministry of Finance compiled by economic data processing platform Keysfin. The growth has continued, and the sector (...)

Bucharest Stock Exchange Main Index BET Down 3.5% in November BET, the benchmark index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, declined by 3.5% in November 2021, which was its weakest month since October 2020, according to Bucharest Stock Exchange data.

PPF Real Estate Refurbishes Metropolis Center Building In Bucharest PPF Real Estate, a developer and investor with real estate assets of over EUR2.5 billion globally, has carried out an investment of almost EUR1 million to renovate the ground floor of the Metropolis Center building and of the small square in front of the (...)

Prime Kapital Opens Prahova Value Centre In Ploiesti Prime Kapital has opened a new shopping center in the town of Ploiesti, called Prahova Value Centre, and has started the sale process for the Pleiades Residence residential complex.

Media And Digital Marketing Communications Group dentsu Appoints Florian Skala As Chief Commercial Officer Multinational media and digital marketing communications group dentsu has appointed Florian Skala to the position of Chief Commercial Officer, a strategic position at senior management level created to consolidate the growth and commercial operations of the group in Romania and on the markets (...)

Cargus Inaugurates Nine Warehouses In 2021; Seeks To Open Six New Logistics Centers In 2022 Parcel delivery company Cargus has inaugurated nine warehouses in 2021 and its expansion plans target the opening of six new logistics centers in 2022, the company said in a statement.

CNSU updates list of high epidemiological risk countries; France, Portugal enter the red zone. Romania to reconsider negative PCR test mandate for people entering the country The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Friday the update to the list of countries/territories with a high epidemiological risk in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus, with France, Portugal, Mauritius and the Northern Mariana Islands having entered the red (...)

Romania Launches Three New Population Bond Issues On December 6 Romania's finance ministry will be launching three new bond issues for the general population Monday, December 6, which can be subscribed until December 20, 2021.

 


