Ada Tache, designer of “CRESC” tree for The Christmas Tree Festival: I love to be involved in projects that help and improve people’s lives



Ada Tache, designer of “CRESC” tree for The Christmas Tree Festival: I love to be involved in projects that help and improve people’s lives.

DENT ESTET Group, part of MedLife medical system and leader on the Romanian dental services market, is getting involved this year in the Christmas Trees Festival project organized by Salvați Copiii NGO. DENT ESTET joined Salvati Copiii 7 years ago to provide support to children in difficult (...)