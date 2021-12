Bonami sells beyond expectations on Black Friday

Bonami sells beyond expectations on Black Friday. The strategy adopted this year by Bonami, the online store with furniture and decorations, for Black Friday, has borne fruit. “We initially forecast sales worth 10 million euros, but the final result was better, reaching 12.5 million euros, of which 10% made on the Romanian market,” said Pavel (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]