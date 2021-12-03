Save the Children: More than 75,800 Romanian children with at least one parent working abroad



More than 75,800 Romanian children have at least one parent working abroad, Save the Children Romania said in a statement to Agerpres on Thursday. The counties with most children left alone at home are Suceava – 7,216, Botosani – 5,421, Iasi – 4,448, Bacau – 3,569, Neamt – 3,527, Prahova... The (...)