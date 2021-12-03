SRI ‘s Hellvig, meetings with CIA and FBI Directors as part of a recent visit to the US
Dec 3, 2021
SRI ‘s Hellvig, meetings with CIA and FBI Directors as part of a recent visit to the US.
The Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), Eduard Hellvig, accompanied by a delegation from the institution’s leadership, recently paid a visit to Brussels and the United States, informs a SRI press release. During the meetings, the SRI leadership met with a number of US (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]