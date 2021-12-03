EC refers Romania to CJEU for non-compliance with EU legislation on clean air and industrial emissions

EC refers Romania to CJEU for non-compliance with EU legislation on clean air and industrial emissions. The European Commission decided on Thursday, December 2, to refer Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on two grounds: for non-compliance with EU rules on combating industrial pollution and for non-compliance with the obligation to adopt an air pollution control program, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]