Former Romanian President Iliescu may be re-trialled for June 1990 crimes

Former Romanian President Iliescu may be re-trialled for June 1990 crimes. Romania’s High Court (ICCJ) approved prosecutors’ request to reopen a trial against former President Ion Iliescu related to the crimes committed in Bucharest against anti-communist protesters by the miners who allegedly acted at the President’s request. Specifically, the case is related to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]